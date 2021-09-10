FG commences skill acquistion training in South-East zone

September 10, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



The Federal Government has commenced the training of youths and unemployed in the South-East in various as an alternative to white collar jobs.

The Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said this at the opening of the training in Owerri, Imo State capital.


NPower

Ngige said this in a statement by Mr Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry on Friday in Abuja.

The minister noted that education would equip participants to be self-employed and self-reliant.

“This is of the ways government wants to remove youths from poverty, and social discontent, and give them a new lease of life,”he said.

Ngige noted with the acquired, the beneficiaries would generate employment for others, as well as spread the knowledge through training others.

He added after the zonal skill development training, it would be carried out in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ngige said at the end of the training, government would empower the participants with the necessary kits for the various they trained in.

The minister further said the trainees would be graded by points in the four stages of the training.

“This is the beginning. We will organise many more, and as we organise them, we will be giving you points and grading you through stages 1 to 4, where you get your certificate,”he said.

He noted government would in time enlarge the current curricular of the programme to other areas such as processing of agricultural produce to engender food security.

He added the Skill Acquisition training programme, which is a specialised training, had been going on concurrently with the regular training by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Ngige noted degree holders also acquire the Certificate, as it would place them on a higher pedestal, adding combine a white collar job with a blue collar one.

“This is a golden opportunity for you to add to the paper certificate you already have,”Ngige said.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,