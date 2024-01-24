FG commences robotics competition for students

The Federal Government (FG) has kicked off the 2023/2024 robotics competition for students in a bid to nurture excellence in science and boost students educational opportunities in Artificial Intelligence.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman while declaring open the workshop in Abuja on Wednesday, commended the mentors and teachers for their commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators and coders.

The workshop termed First Lego League National Challenge in Robotics, Coding and Artificial Intelligence has the theme, “Masterpiece’’.

Mammam, represented by the Director, Technology and Science Education Department, Adenike Olodo commended the mentors, teachers, principals and organisers for their tireless work, behind the scenes, guiding and inspiring the young minds to qualify for the competition.

He said their commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators and coders was vital for the continued technological advancement of our society.

“In the landscape of modern education, where the demands on our students are ever- evolving, events like the First Lego League play a pivotal role.

“They serve as a testament to our commitment to fostering creativity, critical thinking, innovation, technological and digital literacy among our youth.

“It is heartening to witness the dedication and passion displayed by the young minds who have embraced the challenge of robotics with such enthusiasm.

“The theme undoubtedly holds the promise of shaping future leaders and innovators. The intricate connection between Science, Technology, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) and our daily lives is more apparent than ever.

“It is not just about building robots but about instilling in our students a profound understanding of how science and technology can be harnessed for the betterment of society,’’ he said.

The Minister noted that the integration of robotics education into the curriculum would not only enrich students’ academic experience but also equip them with the skills necessary to thrive in a world that is becoming increasingly, digital.

This, he said will also bring robotics education to the reach of every learner and expose them to the nitty-gritty of Artificial Intelligence (ΑΙ).

He, therefore, commended Coderina Education and Technology Foundation for starting up a scholarship scheme for best three performing teams in their first year in the university.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the event, Olajide Ademola-Ajayi, said all unity schools were represented in the competition as well as many other schools across Nigeria.

He said the competition was taking place across all the six geopolitical zones and the winner would get medals and represent Nigeria in the international championship in US, Australia, Norway and Brazil.

“We have about 56 schools presently here and they are participating in two different Programmes,’’ he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that event, held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, had students demonstrating their technical skills and creativity.

They also worked together to solve real world problems, inspiring the next generation of leaders in STEM fields. (NAN)

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

