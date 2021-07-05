FG commences repositioning planning cadre for research activities –HOCSF

The Federal Government, in collaboration with Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), has commenced specialised training to develop a new crop of cerebral officers for research activities across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs),

The training, with the theme: “Reinforcement of planning officers cadre“, aimed to enable the conduct of corporate and strategic planning, through research activities, according to Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF).

Yemi-Esan, who declared the training open on Monday in Abuja, explained that it would also assist the participants to acquire, interpret as well as preserve data and information for the operation of the civil service.

She stressed that effective governance required the capacity to develop and execute short, medium and long-term strategic plans to solve complex problems, thereby providing a guide for government to take effective decisions based on planning.

“Planning is a systemic process of determining a future course of action, it is a significant tool used for the attainment of goals and objectives of an organisation.

“It is also a strategy that involves the design of organisational roadmaps and modes of implementation.

“It is against this backdrop that the critical role of the planning officer cadre in conceptualising and superintending the implementation of government projects and programmes cannot be over emphasized, “ Yemi-Esan said.

She, therefore, urged the participants to get actively involved in the programme so as to gain more knowledge to embark on a new agenda determined by both challenges as well as opportunities.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Alhaji Mamman Mahmuda, Permanent Secretary, Carrier Management Office, office of the HOCSF, said for government to render meaningful services to its citizens, there should be policy initiatives on ground.

Mahmuda, who applauded the Federal Government for the initiative, expressed optimism that with the training, participants would acquire skills, knowledge to champion the process.

According to him, the training was one of the reform programmes introduced by the present administration, aimed at repositioning the civil service to become more effective, efficient and service-oriented.

Also speaking, Dr Folarin Gbadebo- Smith, Director-General, NISER, appreciated the office of the HOCSF for the initiative, and charged the participants to make good use of the opportunity, while tasking government to provide them with the necessary working tools. (NAN)

