FG commences implementation of new national teachers’ policy

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has announced the commencement of the implementation of the new National Teaching Policy.

Adamu, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr David Adejo, said this at a news conference to herald the commemoration of the 2022 World Teachers Day in Abuja on Monday.

The minister, who said the implementation had commenced at the national level, called on states to also ensure the implementation of the policy.

“I must state here that the national implementation of the New National Teaching Policy has commenced.

“It is a holistic package that will ultimately address the career path, remuneration, professional teaching standards, qualification, deployment and management of teachers,” he said.

The minister said there was need to evaluate the indispensible role of teachers in nation building and the importance of repositioning the profession for the attainment and sustainability of quality education.

He said that the theme stressed the importance of empowering teachers for the effective transformation of education.

Adamu said this would ensure quality teaching and learning as well as galvanise technological advancements to meet the ever changing needs for national growth and development.

“The ministry started with a call for nomination instruments to state Ministries of Education and Federal Unity Colleges nationwide for the selection of meritorious nominees.

“The champions so selected will then compete for National Best School, Best Teacher and Best School Administrator in the Public, Private and Federal Unity Colleges categories.

“I want to use this opportunity to further implore the state ministries of education to be inclusive in their nominations by ensuring that the exercise commences from the world level.

“Each Local Government is expected to forward their best to the respective state ministry of education for screening,” he said.

Also, the President, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Audu Amba commended President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA).

He said it had helped to give hope to teachers and promoted the dignity of the teaching profession.

Amba, represented by Mr Stephen Khabayi, the Chairman of FCT chapter of NUT, said the celebration sought to draw public attention to the support teachers needed to fully contribute to educational transformation.

“Indeed, the right number of qualified teachers are needed, and be provided with access to continuing professional development, improved status and working conditions and be empowered, motivated and supported.

“The NUT remains grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the “Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill”.

“This provides for retirement of teachers on attainment of 65 years or 40 years of pensionable service, and look forward to the implementation of the new retirement age and other approvals announced by the Federal Government at the 2020 edition of the World Teachers Day celebration,” he said.

He assured them that teachers in the country would continue to strive with dedication and commitment to contribute their quota to the building of the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Teachers Day started in 1994 to commemorate the Oct. 5, 1966 adoption of the UNESCO/ILO recommendation on the need to continually refresh the consciousness of national governments towards the inestimable value of teachers.

The 2022 theme for the celebration is “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers”. (NAN)

