FG commences enumeration of `Trader MONI’ beneficiaries in Imo

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Thursday commenced enumeration of beneficiaries of “Traders MONI, “Market MONI” and “Farmers MONI,” programmes in Imo.

The programme, under the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) is poised to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

Sadiya Umar-Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, at the event in Owerri said that shortlisted candidates would receive N50,000 each to sustain their petty business.

Umar-farouq, represented by Dr Rabiuo Ibrahim, the Focal Person and Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said that the enumeration was the phase II of the programme.

According to her, no fewer than 1,800 indigenes have been shortlisted to benefit from the programme.

She noted that the state had benefited immensely from GEEP under the National Social Investments Programme N-SIP of the federal government.

The minister commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for lifting Nigerians out of poverty through social intervention programmes.

She also commended Gov. Hope Uzodimma for his support, especially for creating the state Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The state Programme Coordinator, GEEP, Mrs Kath Igwe, said that independent monitors would observe beneficiaries and ensure that the N50,000 loan would be judiciously used.

“This is an interest-free loan from Federal Government; you must ensure that the money is used judiciously so that you can be able to pay back when demanded.

“Those who are counted will be sent to Abuja for final enumeration before their accounts will be credited.

“As the focal person in Imo, I will ensure the success of the programme by strictly monitoring beneficiaries,” she added.

Some of the shortlisted candidates who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) commended the federal government for its social intervention programmes.

A trader, Mrs Felicia Okorie, said she was lucky to be one of the shortlisted people beneficiary.

She gave the assurance of investing the money into business and commended the governor for his inclusive government. (NAN)

