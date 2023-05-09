FG collaborates with Turkey to drive automobile sector

By Lucy Ogalue

The Federal Government is collaborating with a major Automotive manufacturing hub in Turkey to drive Nigeria’s automobile sector.

The Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council, Jelani Aliyu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

He said that the commitment was made when he visited the Mayor of Sakarya, Turkey, Ekrem Yuce.

”The visit was to deliberate on potential areas of Turkish collaboration and investment in the Nigerian automotive sector.

”Some of the major areas include improved high performance agricultural tractors, Electric Vehicles and auto components among others,” he said.

NAN reports that the NADDC’s vision is to transform Nigeria into a modern industrialised nation.

It has a mission to design and implement policies, programmes and strategies for an effective, competitive and diversified private sector.(NAN)