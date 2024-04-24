FG closes FGGC Abaji over perimeter fencing construction

The Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), Abaji has been closed for two weeks, after resumption of third term academic session, to allow for the reconstruction of the collapsed fence.

An authoritative source in the ministry who preferred anonymity, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

NAN recalls that students from the Federal Government Colleges resumed for the third term academic calendar on Sunday, April 21 after one month holiday.

However, students of FGGC, Abaji who also resumed on that day, checked into the school premises, but their parents were later contacted to pick up their children and wards.

Some of the parents who spoke to NAN expressed anger and disappointment over the stress they were made to pass through and the expenses incurred in taking their children to school.

They also alleged that the school authority did not open up to them, but only told them that the school closure was sequel to a directive from the Ministry.

“I contracted a driver to take my daughter to school early in the morning on Sunday. But, I was shocked when I received a call at about 4.p.m that I should come back to pick her up.

“When I contacted the school, I was told it was a directive from the Federal Ministry of Education and I can go ahead to contact the ministry for details.

“I have to call the driver to go back to the school to pick up my daughter and bring her back home.

“This is unacceptable. Besides the stress, I incurred unexpected expenses at this time everyone is complaining of hardship,’’ a parent who pleaded anonymity said.

Explaining the reasons for the closure, the source from the ministry said that the contractor engaged to reconstruct the perimeter fencing had been mobilised, but the work was yet to be completed.

According to the source, it is not safe to keep the children in school while construction is going on, and that necessitated the directive for students to return home.

“It is in the best interest of the ministry to give the students adequate safety in school.

“The Principal of the school reported the collapse of the fence to us, and we took immediate decision to mobilise the contractor to the school.

“In 2022, we had security threat in our schools in Kwali and Suleja, what we did then was to move the students to FGBC Apo and FGGC Bwari to complete the term.

” Every Nigerian child is the priority of the ministry and we must ensure their safety,’’ the source said. (NAN)

By Funmilayo Adeyemi