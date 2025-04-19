FG closes Enugu Airport for emergency repairs

Nigeria’s Federal Government has announced the temporary closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Enugu State, for emergency runway repairs.



Mrs Obiageli Orah, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN announced the closure Saturday.

According to FAAN, “There is a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway. Hence, emergency repairs will be conducted on that portion of the runway from April 22nd to May 6th, 2025.

“In compliance with Nigerian civil aviation regulations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has, therefore, closed the runway during this period.

“As part of FAAN’s commitment to passenger safety and the modernisation of airport facilities, the runway will not be open for landings or takeoffs during the rehabilitation period.”

FAAN therefore appealed to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time. All flights to the airport will be diverted to nearby airports, the statement said.

“We sincerely apologise for the late and unexpected notice regarding this closure,” FAAN concluded.

