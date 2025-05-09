FG, CIG Motors Launch Nationwide Automobile Maintenance Training for 365 Nigerian Youths

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction and CIG MOTORS CO. LIMITED have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to conduct a nationwide training programme for 365 young Nigerians in automobile Maintenance.

The training will be conducted across the six (6) geological zones in Nigeria, with the training centers located in the following states:

Lagos state – South West

Enugu State – South East

Akwa Ibom State – South South

Plateau State – North Central

Adamawa State – North East

Kaduna State – North West

The MOU was signed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Chairman/ CEO of CIG MOTORS CO. LIMITED, Chief Diana Chen signed for the company, on Thursday at the Ministry’s headquarters, Abuja.

The Terms of Reference of the MOU includes among others that the Ministry be responsible for coordinating and facilitating all logistical arrangements for the training and overall coordination and monitoring support to ensure smooth implementation of the training programme, while the CIG MOTORS will provide the training at no cost to the Ministry and Federal Government of Nigeria.

The MOU is to last for an initial period of five (5) years, subject to automatic renewal where no objections for continuation have been registered and negotiated six months prior to the term date.

The Ministry is responsible for implementing the Federal government Skill to Wealth programme to provide training opportunities to Nigerian youths and vulnerable persons for skill development and employment while CIG MOTORS as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative is providing technical support and professional expertise in the area of automobile maintenance training.

The Minister commended the CIG MOTORS for the free training initiative to complement Federal government’s efforts in skill acquisition and youth empowerment which is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in job creation and poverty reduction.