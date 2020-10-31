FG changes MSMEs survival fund portal from Nov. 1

The Federal Government says it will effect a change in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Survival Fund and Guaranteed off-take Stimulus Scheme site from Nov.1 due to operational challenges.

Amb. Mariam Katagum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment and Chairperson of the Steering Committee of National MSMEs Survival Fund and Guaranteed off-take Stimulus Scheme disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the minister, the survival fund site will be migrating to www.survivalfund.gov.ng with effect from Nov. 1.

“I wish to inform the general public that due to operational challenges the commiitte will be effecting a change in the site of the fund and migrate to www.survivalfund.gov.ng.

“The public is further warned not to pay anything for the ongoing formalisation process or any of the package under the scheme…it is absolutely free,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the survival fund is a conditional grant to support vulnerable Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in meeting their payroll obligations and safeguard jobs in MSMEs from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheme is estimated to save at least 1.3 million jobs across the country while targeting an average of 35,000 individuals per state.

Under the scheme, which is under the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, millions of Nigerians would be impacted.

The portal for the fund registeration was opened for beneficiaries and became operational in Sept. 21.(NAN)