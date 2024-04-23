FG, Borno govt partner on irrigation projects

The Federal Government says it will partner Borno State Government to revive irrigation scheme to boost agricultural production and enhance food security.

A statement on Tuesday in Abuja quoted the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, as saying this during a meeting with Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno.

He said the partnership focused at maximising the potential of irrigation infrastructure to promote agricultural development towards ensuring food security in the country.

Utsev reiterated the federal government’s commitment to support states towards enhancing food production through irrigation and river basin projects, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Food Security Agenda.

Emphasising the readiness of the Federal Government to address water and sanitation needs nationwide, Utsev assured of his ministry’s preparedness to assist Borno State towards advancing agriculture through irrigation systems and water schemes.

He underscored the importance of implementing federal government’s intervention programmes in the state, and called for active participation by state governments for the collective welfare of Nigerians.

Utsev disclosed ongoing efforts by the federal government and development partners in sustainable water and sanitation initiatives, including the acceleration of dam and irrigation projects at grassroots.

He announced plans for comprehensive assessment of water and sanitation situations in the 36 states, seeking areas of intervention and potential collaborations.

The minister also called for collaboration in the Open Defecation Free Nigeria Campaign to improve sanitation nationwide.

The statement also quoted Zulum as saying that the visit was to enhance collaboration with the ministry, to leverage the state’s agricultural potentials and revive irrigation capabilities.

He urged the federal government to expedite partnership for irrigation projects, tapping into vast arable lands in the state.

Zulum urged the ministry to explore research on replenishing the shrinking Lake Chad through internal water bodies, aligning with the food security agenda.

He assured the minister of productive working relationship aimed at enhancing food production and livelihoods.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Dr Bello Muhammad Goronyo, officials if the ministry and Borno State Government. (NAN)

By Tosin Kolade