FG boosts security in custodial centres with technology, vehicles

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to strengthen security in custodial centres across the country, deploying technology and approving the distribution of security vehicles to enhance monitoring and surveillance.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) Abubakar Umar disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Umar said that the government had declared custodial centres “red zones,” restricting access to authorised personnel and introducing technological monitoring systems to track activities within and outside the facilities.

He said that the high-profile custodial centres were now monitored technologically, with a system in place to track inmates’ movements from 200 meters away.

He also said that the national headquarters could also monitor activities in real-time, ensuring effective supervision and control.

“The issue of security is something that needs huge financial committment and the government is doing so much to ensure that our facility are not just remodeled but to ensure that they are not breached and that is why the FG declared our custodial centres ‘red zones’.

“If you have no business to be there, you don’t need to be there,”he said.

Umar said that in the past, security operatives at various custodial centres relied heavily on the physical presence of the service’s armed personnel and other security agencies.

“However, we have now moved beyond that approach. Today we have custodial centres that are not only mounted by our personnel, other security agencies, but that are being monitored through technology.

“We have most of our high profile custodial centres monitored technologically, where we monitored those coming into our custody, 200 metres away.

“We have a system where from our national headquarters, we monitor activities of inmates as soon as they come out of their cells.

“Their privacy also matters to us but as soon as they come out of the cells, we begin to monitor what they do within the yard of the custodial centres and including, outside.

“This is to tell you that the government is serious with the issue of security in this country and the coming of this administration has actually brought so much to NCoS in terms of support,”he said.

The NCoS spokesperson praised the government’s commitment to security, citing the recent approval of security vehicles for armed personnel across the federation.

Umar said that the move aimed to enhance monitoring and response capabilities, particularly in urban areas where custodial centres have become engulfed by development.

He also said that the government was exploring the expansion and relocation of some custodial centres to maintain ‘buffer zones’ and prevent unauthorised access.

He added that the initiative ensured inmates remained in custody until their release were authorised by law.

He also commended the government’s support, highlighting the significant improvements in security and infrastructure within custodial centres.

“As I speak to you now, just about a few months ago, the government approved the distribution of security vehicles to all our armed forces personnel across federation.

“This is to enable them monitor, all custodial centres within their command and also, the FG is looking at the issue of expansion, relocating some custodial centres.

“These are especially those that have caught up with urbanisation because they are supposed to be called ‘buffer zones’ where people are not supposed to be very close to our custodial centre.

“So federal government is ensuring that those who are actually in custody doesn’t discharge themselves illegally but until when the warrant that brought them to custody say so.

“So much is ongoing within our custodial centres and the service assure Nigerians of its dedication to effective custody and rehabilitation of inmates,”he said.(NAN)