FG better placed to hold dialogue with bandits – Ex Gov Yerima

By Danlami Nmodu

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Ahmed Sani, Yeriman Bakura has advocated for dialogue with bandits towards a lasting peace.However, he said the federal government is better placed to hold fruitful dialogue with bandits.

Yerima said this will addressing Journalists Monday after visiting President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Yerima as he is fondly called said, “You see you cannot compare state actions with the federal government action. The federal government has enough human and material resources to handle any crisis that may come up in society. State governments have limited funds and resources. So if they negotiate and they don’t have the capacity to create solution then there is a problem.

“Like I said, it was not the Niger Delta states that negotiated right the militants, it was the federal government that came up with a robust programme that attracted the attention. Like I said, this issue is due to poverty and ignorance. Educate them, reintegrate them into the society, provide solution for that poverty issues. You will see that oh, this problem be over.

Yerima however clatified his position, saying, “You see, Iam not making a case for bandits I’m just proposing a solution in Nigeria. The bandits alot of them have been killed. A lot of them have been arrested. And I’m not saying that government should just continue to negotiate indefinitely, no.

“I said, invite them. There are people who repent in all religions, Islam, Christianity, Judaism, you find that God himself who created us once you repent after committing sin, he forgives you. So there is no way you can (say) Nigerians should not be forgiven if they repent.

“If they repent (they) should be rehabilitated and integrated in the society. And then measures should be taken to avoid the occurrence of this menace. But if they don’t, like I said the government has enough power, enough resources, the military security have enough capacity, Nigerian security, I have confidence in them that they have capacity, with the political will and support of government to handle these matters.

“So dialogue is part of governance. Negotiations…

On whether most of the bandits are foreigners, he said, “Not most of them, we are talking of Nigerians. If Nigerians don’t give them the support, if there is no poverty and ignorance among the Nigerians this will not continue.”

Answering a question earlier on banditry, Yerima said , “You see, these people are Nigerians. And I believe that Nigerian Government has capacity. The military, security, have the capacity to deal with them immediately if so directed, if they are given the resources they require, the support and political will. But the collateral damage that could be associated with the actions that be taken, is what I believe should be avoided.

“If you send an aircraft now to where you identify the bandits, it is not only the bandits that would be affected. And if you will recall, Mr. President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua had similar interaction with the militants in Niger Delta, it was successful.

“So I believe that as Nigerians if they are called upon by governments, the major causes of this problem is poverty and ignorance. That you cannot find an educated human being properly educated human being who has something to do, to take his arm, a gun to go kill an innocent soul, just in the name of looking for food. These people are having very high level of poverty and ignorance. So if the government now comes up with a programme of rehabilitation just like they did in the issue of Boko Haram when the issue was handled. I’m sure you will have a successful ending of this crisis.

“The economic policy that the government is planning if you look at the documents of Renewed Hope, I’m sure by the time the implementation takes off properly, all these issues would be handled.”

