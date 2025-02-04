FG begins tolling of Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Makurdi Highway

The Federal Government on Tuesday began the tolling of the 227.2km Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Highway with the inauguration of the Garaku Toll Plaza axis of the road.

By Angela Atabo

The Federal Government on Tuesday began the tolling of the 227.2km Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Highway with the inauguration of the Garaku Toll Plaza axis of the road.

Certain categories of vehicles, including security, diplomatic, ambulances and tricycles are, however, exempted from the tolling, it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the road is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project under the aegis of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

Speaking during the inauguration, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, described the corridor as a vital infrastructure route in Nigeria.

According to him, it is essential for both the economic and social activities of the central and northern parts of the country.

Umahi was represented by the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo.

He recalled that the Federal Government under the previous administration in 2023, executed a 25-year toll of rates concession agreement with MS China Harbour Operations and Maintenance Company.

The Minister said that the government rehabilitated and upgraded the roads through the preferential credit loan from China Exim Bank.

He explained that it was agreed, among other things, that the road would be tolled, and maintained by a private party and revenue collected would be used to repay the loan.

“The Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Makurdi project is the first among the nine corridors being concessioned under the Highways Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) Phase 1 to commence operations.

“In the coming months, the Federal Government will continue with the launching and operationalisation of the remaining ones located across the six geopolitical zones of this country.

“This initiative has opened a new chapter in the history of Nigeria, as it gives the Federal Government the opportunity to overcome bad routes,” he said.

Umahi said the collection of tolls would generate the much-needed revenue for the maintenance and expansion of the Renewed Hope Road Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said that the Tinubu administration was committed to building a robust, interconnected infrastructure for socio-economic growth.

“The toll order fee schedule for Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafayette-Makurdi Federal Highway has been designated as follows: cars-N500; SUV Jeep-N800; minibuses N1000, and multi-axle vehicles, trucks and buses N1600.

“However, frequent road users like the commercial light vehicles defined under the Federal Highways Act, will enjoy a 50 per cent discount.

“Authorised vehicles, pedal vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles, and other modes of two or three wheels transport used by mainly disadvantaged populations will be offered a 100 per cent discount,” he said.

The Minister further said that effective maintenance and further development of the corridor would continue to play a role in national development and the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians.

He encouraged Nigerians to embrace the initiative as it would serve as a catalyst for road maintenance and economic growth.

“The ultimate goal is to have a transportation system that is modern, safe and capable of meeting the needs of our growing nation,” he said.

Umahi listed the benefits of tolling the road to include, accident reduction, short travel hours and improved security on the road.

Reacting to a request by Nasarawa State for another federal road in the state to get such attention, the minister said he had directed the Permanent Secretary to start liaison for an immediate solution.

The Governor of Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, lauded President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to road infrastructure.

Sule, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, described the road as a bridge between communities and a lifeline of national unity.

“We need to encourage the people and get their buy-in because our vehicles will last longer, less accidents, and economy will develop because shops, sales, and all that will come up at the tollgates,” he noted.

Sule requested that such should be replicated on the federal highway from Doma to Nassarawa and Abuja, to ease travel time and boost the economy.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General of ICRC, Dr Jobson Ewalefoh, said that the project was evidence of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to Nigeria’s infrastructure development.

Ewalefoh, who was represented by the Director, Transport Infrastructure Department, Mr Shehu Danmusa, said the ICRC was the PPP regulator, adding that the project conformed with the ICRC Act.

He lauded the Federal Ministry of Works and the concessionaire for their commitment to the project, calling on Nigerians to give the project the needed support as more PPP projects beyond roads were underway.

The Managing Director of Catamaran, Lai Are, explained that the tolling would be cashless.

He said that Point of Sale (POS)purchase and other electronic devices would be used for payment to ensure swift passage for road users.

Are added that a number of technology products would be developed including apps, websites and POS systems in partnership with existing POS deployers.

This, he said, was to ensure ease of payments for the road users.

“In accordance with the tolling policy, vehicles of the Nigerian police force, armed forces, paramilitary organisations, Nigerian correctional services, fire services, ambulance and diplomatic missions, bicycles and motorcycles shall be exempt from tolls,” he said.(NAN)