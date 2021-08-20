FG begins airborne geophysical survey in 19 states in September – Official

The Federal Government is to begin Airborne Geophysical Survey (AGS) AGS in 19 States of the Federation.

The General Manager, Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office, Mr Obadiah Nkom made this known when he visited the Acting Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

Nkom, who led a team from the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, said that the survey will last for eight months.

He said the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver) is a World Bank-supported project under the ministry.

”The survey will be carried out in 119 Local Government Areas to determine accurate mineral locations using modern-day ferromagnetic mechanism.

”The key priority of the Federal Government is to enhance the diversification of economy to broader range of productive sector.

‘The survey will enable the federal government to discover more solid minerals and promote investment in the sector and boost employment opportunities and wealth creation,” he said.

He added that in Kaduna State, the federal government picked Sanga and Jama’a local government for the high -resolution airborne geographic survey.

”This will bring more revenue to government. The exercise will entail extensive geological data collection with low flying aircraft with specialized survey equipment.

“The same exercise will also be carried out across Kwara, Ekiti , Ondo, Osun , Oyo State, Ogun, Ebonyi, Enugu , Cross River , Akwa Ibon , Niger , Kogi , Taraba , Benue , Plateau , Nasarawa , Bauchi and the FCT.

He urged people in the States and the Local Government Areas where the survey will be carried out not to panic as a result of laud noise from flying aircraft altitude.

He solicited for the support of the Kaduna State Government to encourage citizens of the LGAs and general public not to panic.

He urged all stakeholders to sensitise their people not to entertain unnecessary fear that may lead to tension in the communities.

Responding, Balarabe assured the team of government’s support for the success of the programme in the state.

”Ut is for the good of the people. While we extend our appreciation for the interest to conduct the survey in Kaduna, we will support you with every available resources we have.

”We believe we have very vast mineral potential which has not been tapped. It an opportunity for the state to do proper mapping and accurate data mineral resource,” she said.

Also contributing, the Managing Director, Kaduna Mining Development Company limited, Dr Muhammed Usaini commended the federal government for supporting Kaduna state to develop it’s potential in human resources.

Usaini said the state had secured about 37 mineral tittle across the state, adding that the state government also signed an MOU with solid minerals development funds, an agency supporting mining development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MinDiver initiative, aims to strengthen the Government in its role to establish a strong foundation for mining sector development, thereby enhancing its capacity as regulator and facilitator.

The intuitive also aims at strengthening mining governance, transparency, accountability and administration, skills building and education support for mining sector development among others. (NAN)

