FG begins 250-unit Renewed Hope Housing Estate in Yobe

The Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ahmed Dangiwa, on Friday flagged off construction of a 250-unit Renewed Hope Housing Estate in Damaturu.

Dangiwa, represented by Mr Abdullahi Gwarzo, said that the estate would feature 50 units of one-bedroom, 150 units of two-bedroom and 50 units of three -bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

He charged the developers to adhere to the project specifications, emphasising quality and completion within three months.

He also highlighted financing options, including single-digit mortgage loans, rent-to-own scheme and outright purchase options.

The minister said that the project was part of a broader vision of the Federal Government to deliver 50,000 housing units across Nigeria which, he said, was ongoing.

Dangiwa expressed gratitude to the state Gov. Mai Mala Buni for providing the land at no cost and demonstrating effective governance.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu’s visionary leadership and commitment to fulfilling housing promises to Nigerians.

At the event, Buni thanked Tinubu for commitment to addressing housing deficit and providing Nigerians with decent accommodation.

He also praised the minister for considering Yobe at the first phase of the housing scheme.

The governor appealed to the minister to patronise local contractors, building material merchants and artisans to give people of the state a sense of belonging. (NAN)

By Ahmed Abba