 FG backs safe biotechnology for national development

By Abujah Racheal

The Federal Government has reaffirmed commitment to promoting biotechnology for national development, defending the safety of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) in food and medicine.

Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, reaffirmed the government’s position during collaborative meeting

with the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in Africa-Nigeria Chapter and National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Salako, who described biotechnology as “cornerstone of innovation”, said it is capable of transforming healthcare delivery, tackle malnutrition, boost food security and improve environmental sustainability.

He said “biotechnology opens doors to innovative diagnostics, precision medicine, regenerative therapies and improved vaccines.

“It offers immense promise to addressing endemic diseases, maternal and child health and nutritional deficiencies, especially among children.”

The minister added that responsible use of biotechnology must go hand-in-hand with robust biosafety frameworks to ensure public trust and environmental protection.

“With great promise comes great responsibility. Biosafety is the bedrock of our efforts,” he noted.

Addressing widespread public misconceptions, he defended the safety of GMOs, citing more than

2,000 studies and endorsements from global scientific organisations, including the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and more than 275 independent scientific bodies.

He said “there is no credible evidence linking GMOs to cancer or other health risks, on the contrary, some genetically modified foods have been proven to offer superior health benefits. Our policies must be guided by facts, not fear.”

The minister, therefore, urged critics with contrary evidence to come forward for open scientific dialogue, reiterating that public policy would continue to be shaped by science, rather than commercial or vested interests.

He said the President Bola Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda places science and innovation at the heart of national development and aims to position Nigeria as Africa’s “Blue Zone”,

a region of longevity, productivity and prosperity.

He assured that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare would intensify collaboration with agencies like the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) and the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA).

Among others were the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to ensure proper regulation, labelling and public education around biotechnology products.

“We are committed to creating a future where biotechnology and biosafety converge to create a healthier, more sustainable Nigeria”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting brought together researchers, policymakers, regulatory agencies and civil society organisations to deepen understanding of biotechnology and biosafety and to chart a collaborative path forward.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)