FG backs IPAC documentary on 25 years of democracy

The Federal Government has assured the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) of support for the production of a documentary on 25 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, gave the assurance when a delegation from IPAC paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, on Friday.

Idris expressed the determination of the Federal Government to collaborate with IPAC for successful production of the documentary.

He commended the members of the Council for their efforts in maintaining their individual’s party policies, a healthy opposition to the government in power and sharing the need for all to come together in the interest of the country.

“This documentary you want to do is not just for IPAC or the government of the day, it is for the democracy that all of us are thriving to protect in the interest of our country.

“I want to commend you, and to say that this ministry, together with all its agencies, and indeed the Nigerian media in general, will collaborate with you to ensure that the documentary ends up projecting our country’s 25-year-old democracy journey.

“I want to also assure you that the documentary will see the light of the day. I can assure you that this ministry will be fully behind it.

“More so, if there is any other area you have for us to collaborate to grow our democracy, let us know. That is why this ministry is there. It is for Nigerians and that is what President Bola Tinubu strives to do.

“The President is leading Nigeria. He is not just leading APC members. He is working to ensure that there is prosperity for Nigeria. And that is why North, West, South, East, wherever you go to, projects are ongoing for Nigerians to benefit from.

“We will not only continue to collaborate with you, deepen our engagement and respect each other’s views, but also respect our individual identities as political parties.,” Idris said.

According to him, the government feels happy, honoured and great that members of IPAC from different political parties are joining hands with the ruling party to ensure that Nigeria’s democracy survives.

He stressed that ”Tinubu as a democrat respects healthy competition, because, that is what allows democracy to grow.

“Tinubu also recognises the need for us to come together as a people for the purpose of growing our own nation.”

Speaking, the National Chairman of IPAC, Mr Yusuf Dantalle, said the documentary on 25 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria would x-ray the gains of democracy in the country.

“This documentary chronicles Nigeria’s journey over the last 25 years, celebrating our successes, acknowledging our challenges and highlighting lessons learned.

“It captures not just political milestones, but also advancements in infrastructure, health care, education and social cohesion.

“As a strategic communication tool, this project aims to tell our story to the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, through the powerful medium of film.

“It will serve as an educational resource, a unifying force and a reminder of the importance of democracy in shaping Nigeria’s progress so far.

“So, the unbroken documentary drama will feature some of the finest Nollywood actors, supported by a professional crew and state-of-the-art equipment,” he said.

According to him, the documentary will have several key benefits for Nigerians, such as fostering national unity, inspire future generations to protect democracy, and serve as a historical record that reflects our resilience.

“It will also raise awareness about the role of political parties and democratic institutions in shaping Nigeria’s future.

“Sustaining democracy is a collective effort, and this project will recognise the contributions of all stakeholders, political parties, civil societies, the media, and Nigerian people.

“Additionally, we will be honouring outstanding individuals with the Ambassador and Grand Ambassador Awards for their leadership and dedication in shaping Nigeria’s democratic journey,” Dantalle said.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Committee for the Project, Mr Dan Nwanyanwu, explained that when events were documented in form of film, people would watch it to the end.

“On behalf of all the political parties and IPAC, I want to thank you for giving us this support. This is the greatest support we have had”. (NAN)