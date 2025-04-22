FG backs dual mandate to boost COE enrolment

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has urged stakeholders in Colleges of Education (COEs) to fully embrace the dual mandate that allows these institutions to award both bachelor’s degrees and National Certificate in Education (NCE) qualifications.

According to him, this approach will boost enrolment, enhance the quality of teacher education, and eliminate the need to convert Colleges of Education into universities.

Alausa made this call on Tuesday in Abuja during a follow-up meeting on the resolutions from the last Biannual Stakeholders’ Meeting.

He emphasised the need for reforms within Colleges of Education, underlining the importance of adapting to modern demands and technological advancements.

The minister noted that traditional teaching methods are no longer sufficient, and urged educators to integrate technology, critical thinking, and computational skills into their curricula.

“We once had a strong educational system, and that’s what we are working hard to restore. All hands are on deck to achieve this.

“We must tackle the high number of out-of-school children and reduce learning poverty across the country. As teachers, you are at the centre of driving this change, and you must also challenge yourselves.

“The way we taught 30 or 50 years ago is no longer relevant. Education and teaching methods are evolving. You must start thinking about how to use technology in the classroom,” he said.

Alausa stressed the need for educators to harness educational technology (edtech) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve teaching and learning outcomes.

Addressing declining enrolment in Colleges of Education, he urged administrators and staff to support the ongoing reforms, warning that the survival of these institutions depends on their ability to adapt.

“With this dual mandate, there is no need for conversion to university status. You should be the ones pushing for implementation, not the other way around. It’s a matter of your survival.

“The government has secured the future of Colleges of Education. It is now up to you to sustain them. Failure to embrace this mandate could lead to extinction.

“With this reform, there’s absolutely no justification for any College of Education to seek university status,” he added.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the reforms and improving the welfare of educators.

He also announced that the dual mandate would take effect from the upcoming academic session in September, and encouraged institutions to prepare accordingly.

In response, the President of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Mr Smart Olugbeko, noted that the success of the dual mandate hinges on addressing various challenges and complexities.

He expressed optimism that the government would work collaboratively with stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and improved quality in teacher education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dual mandate, which permits Colleges of Education to award both degrees and NCE qualifications, was signed into law in 2023.

The policy had been under discussion for years, with numerous committees recommending its adoption. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

