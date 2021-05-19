FG backs deployment of STI to improve animal biotechnology

May 19, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and , has said, that the Federal Government is committed to deploying Science and to advance animal biotechnology in the country.

Onu made the remarks during a National stakeholders Sensitisation and Awareness workshop, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the workshop is, “Animal Biotechnology Applications and Regulatory perspectives”.

The workshop was organised by the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) in collaboration other stakeholders.

The minister stated that the Federal Government has apportioned almost half of the nation’s GDP to the science and ecosystem.

“` This will go a long way to improve agricultural sectors, create job opportunities and improve the economy,” he said.

Onu also called on the participants to come up that will strengthen and advance the Biotechnology .

He charged NABDA the responsibility of finding practical solutions to the problems between animals and farmers in the country which posed as a threat to animal biotechnology.

“ This workshop will an opportunity for you to important issues affecting animal agriculture in Nigeria and finding practical solutions to them.

“ These solutions will not only be beneficial for Nigeria but for Africa and the world large,” he said.

Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, the Director-General (D-G) of NABDA, had earlier said that the event was informed by the need to see how Nigeria could leverage on in Biotechnology which is known as genome editing.

NAN reports that Genome editing (also known as gene editing) is a “method that lets scientists use technologies to alter the DNA of many organisms, including plants, bacteria, and animals.

It is aimed growth and quality in and animal production.

The D-G said “the workshop will inform participants about and developments in Biotechnology and speed up adoptions and applications of these technologies, as a country to advance the .”


In his keynote address, Mr Sabo Nanono, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural development, emphasised the need for participants to exchange ideas on how the country could adopt in the biotechnology .

Nanono who was represented by Mrs Winnie Solarin, the Director of Animal Husbandry, charged participants to brainstorm and come up with ideas that would sustain institutional linkages in the sector.

He urged participants to factor-in the role of healthy plants in animal biotechnology and look private sector investments could be leveraged on.

NAN reports that other speakers include, Dr Rufus Ebegba, the D-G National Biosafety Agency (NBMA); Dr Margaret Karembu from the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA) AfriCentre, .

The rest are Prof. Ikenna Omeje from Delta State University (DELSU) and stakeholders from parts of the world. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,