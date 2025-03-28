 FG assures UNESCO of MIL Institute’s autonomy, sustainability 

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has assured UNESCO of the sustainability and autonomy of the Category 2 Media Information Literacy

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has assured UNESCO of the sustainability and autonomy of the Category 2 Media Information Literacy (MIL) Institute to be sited in Abuja.

Idris gave the assurance when the Nigerian Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to UNESCO, Dr Hajo Sani, paid him a courtesy visit.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim, on Friday in Abuja.

The minister stated that while UNESCO’s guidelines required the Institute to be affiliated with a university, it would remain autonomous with its governance structure.

He added that it would be sited within the precincts of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja.

“Let me assure UNESCO that there will be full autonomy for the Category 2 Media Information Literacy Institute when it fully takes off in Nigeria.

“We are committed to that and not only that, we are also putting in place the building blocks to ensure the corporate sustainability of the institute.

“Whatever we do, if we are unable to sustain and meet international standards, of course, UNESCO will have to review our status.

“I want to assure you that we will meet up and uphold all the standards that UNESCO has put in place to have the Category 2 Media Information Literacy Institute in Nigeria,” Idris said.

The minister stated that President Bola Tinubu had already demonstrated unwavering commitment to the establishment of the institute, by providing initial funding to ensure that Nigeria meets all the requirements set by UNESCO.

According to Idris, his ministry draws its inspiration from the kind of commitment it sees in President Tinubu.

He narrated how Tinubu graciously approved the initial funding in 2024 with a marching order to ensure the ministry did the needful to make sure the Institute was set up.

Idris further stated that UNESCO’s decision to establish the institute in Nigeria reflected the renewed confidence of the international community in the country.

“This is happening at a time when fake news, misinformation and disinformation pose global challenges.

“The institute will serve as a hub for training media and information professionals while also developing strategies to combat these threats,” Idris said.

He expressed gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Education and the NOUN for their significant roles in establishing the institute and pledged that his ministry would continue to work diligently to ensure its successful takeoff.

The visit by Sani underscored the Nigerian Government’s unwavering commitment to securing final approval for the institute at the upcoming UNESCO General Conference in November 2025.

The minister said he looked forward to attending the conference to secure for Nigeria, “a landmark project aimed at positioning the country as a global leader in media literacy, research and digital information governance.”

Meanwhile, Sani, in her remarks said: “the MIL Institute will serve as a hub for research, training, and policy development in media literacy, equipping individuals and institutions with the skills needed to navigate today’s digital information landscape.

“At a time when misinformation and fake news pose global challenges, this initiative is not just a win for Nigeria but for the entire world.” (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)