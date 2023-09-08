FG assures timely completion of 11 projects in Abia

By Leonard Okachie

The Federal Government on Thursday reiterated its determination to ensure the timely completion of the ongoing projects in Abia.

The Minister of Works, Mr Dave Umahi, who gave the assurance during his inspection, said that there were 11 ongoing projects by the Federal Government in the state.

According to him, some of the projects include Section II of Enugu -Port Harcourt Road, Section I of Lokpanta – Umuahia Road (completed), rehabilitation of Umuahia-Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene Road and Nkporo-Abiriba-Ohafia Road.

He said that other projects are Section I of Bende-Arochukwu-Ohafia Road, Aba-Owerri Road, Uturu-Isuikwuato-Akara Road, Umuchichi-Ozo Road, Aba-Port Harcourt Road and others.

The minister, who also paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Alex Otti, commended him for achieving a lot in the state for just a few months of his administration.

He solicited the governor’s assistance in reducing the incessant kidnapping by clearing the road at least by 50 metres from the verge.

Umuahi expressed optimism that it would increase visibility and reduce kidnappings on the roads, saying “it is something we recommend and it is done in the North.”

He also advocated the adoption of concrete road technology, especially in the South-East, where there is high level of underground water.

The former Ebonyi governor suggested that such technology should specifically be used in Aba, the flood-prone commercial hub of Abia, while saying that asphalting is good but doesn’t last.

“Water doesn’t really disturb concrete road,” he said.

He said that the Federal Government is ready to embrace any tax credit from any company operating in any state in order to make the roads motorable.

Umuahi explained that the tax that is supposed to be paid by any company that indicates interest would then be used for such projects.

He advised the governors and National Assembly members to meet and prioritise projects in their respective states.

The minister urged the governors to intervene in the federal roads in their respective states, stressing that it is everybody’s responsibility.

“The Federal Government cannot commit to refunding any money now because the money is not there, but the roads belong to the people of that state.

“So nobody should be crying that the Federal Government has refused to give approval, because I will just do that on request,” he said.

In a remark, Gov. Alex Otti thanked the Federal Government for its resolve towards ensuring completion of the projects in the state.

Otti congratulated the minister on his appointment, saying that he has absolute confidence that he would succeed because of what he was able to achieve as a governor in Ebonyi.

The governor expressed readiness to work with the Controller, Federal Ministry of Works, Umuahia, to ensure that the projects are completed on time.(NAN

