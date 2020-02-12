FG assures support to Bauchi on reintegration of IDPs

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has assured the Bauchi State Government of the Ministry’s support in reintegration of the Internally Displaced Persons.

She stated in her meeting with the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed and his delegation during their courtesy visit to the Ministry in Abuja.

The Minister said it is the mandate of the ministry to move from conflict to early recovery for displaced population based on the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, to move from rehabilitation, reconstruction and reintegration, stating that she was glad with what she saw during her visit to the state based on one on one interaction with the Internally Displaced Persons.

From her assessment, she said that the Ministry is ready to live up to her responsibility to Nigerians irrespective of tribal or party affiliation.

Citing the core mandate of the Ministry to coordinate all humanitarian activities in the country as well as developing strategic disaster management and response, she assured the Governor that the Ministry will work together with the Bauchi State Focal Person on Social Investment Programme.

Earlier, the Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency Senator Bala Mohammed said that the State approach to accommodate the Internally Displaced Persons is that of integration. However, the State is soliciting the support of the Ministry on the challenges of over-stretched clinics and primary healthcare centres as majority of the Internally Displaced Persons live in the rural areas.

The Governor also requested the support of the Ministry in the provision of clean drinking water, opportunity for the children of the Internally Dispalced Persons to go to school as well as to provide means of transportation and empowerment so that they can also feel the impact of good governance.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Tijjani Umar, in his response stated the Ministry’s commitment to doing the needful and also expressed his enthusiasm at the ability of the Governor to hit the ground right on his appointment. He said the Ministry will work with the Bauchi State Focal Person, Amina Katagum, on Social Investment Program.