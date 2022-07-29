FG assures re-opening of Spanish tomato coy in Kebbi

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

The Federal Government has promised to provide adequate security for the re-opening of Spanish-run largest tomato factory in Nigeria, located in Kebbi.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the re-assurance when Spanish Ambassador in Nigeria, Mr Juan Ignacio-Sell, paid him a courtesy visit.Mohammed reiterated the position of President Muhammadu Buhari during his recent visit to Spain that adequate protection would be given for the re-opening of the factory.“I am glad that Spanish investors are already making impact in Nigeria.“I am glad that one of the highlights of the meetings with the President in Spain, was to give assurance to the Spanish food company of adequate security to come back to Kebbi state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Spanish company, GB Foods – a global leader in culinary product manufacturing – in 2020, opened the N20 billion Tomato processing factory in Kebbi State.The factory was opened in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kebbi State Government and the Emirate of Yauri.The factory, the only fully backward integrated plant in ECOWAS with the largest single tomatoes farm in Nigeria.

was, however, forced to close down in March, due to security concernsThe minister also thanked the Ambassador for proposing a music festival for Nigerian budding musicians and a Spanish language teaching desk in the University of LagosHe noted that Nigeria and Spain shared diversity and creativity and he looked forward to deepening relations with Spain in the area of culture, tourism and creative industryEarlier the Spanish Envoy announced the plan to organise a music festival, to be held in Lagos or Abuja, for budding Nigerian musicians.He said the festival would give young Nigerian musicians the opportunity to showcase their talents.

The Envoy added that those who excel at the festival would be invited to music festivals in Spain to give them exposure and a platform to showcase their talents.He also announced a plan by the Spanish Embassy to endow a Chair in Spanish language at the University of Lagos, from 2023, with a view to encouraging the teaching of Spanish language in Nigeria.(NAN)

