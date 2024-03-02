FG assures of commitment to sustain mutually beneficial relations with Govt. of Canada

The Federal Government of Nigeria has assured the Canadian Government of its commitment to consolidate on the existing relationship with the country on the heels of their bilateral ties for mutual economic benefits in agricultural development.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, made this remark while receiving in audience the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E. Dr. Jamie Christoff in company of the Canadian Political Attache to Nigeria, Mr. Michael Murphy in his Office.

SGF stated that Nigeria and Canada share a lot in common with regards to the system of government of the two countries. Noting that both countries practice Federal System of Government.

Explaining to the Envoy that Nigeria practices a three-tier government, the Local Government which is the third tier of government is designed to cater for the development of the grassroot. He also highlighted that no Federal system is the same as it differs from country to country. He reaffirmed that the federal system of government is the best form of government if well structured.

On the current economic situation in the country, the SGF stated that it was inherited but gave the assurance that the hardship will only be temporary due to the current economic policies of the government that is fundamentally designed to cushion the situation and bring succour to the citizenry. He mentioned that the economic policies include amongst others, streamlining the Multiple Foreign Exchange window, the Multiple Taxation Regime, and the removal of the Fuel Subsidy.

Dr. Jamie Christoff, the Canadian High Commissioner, while responding, in his words said, ‘I am a great believer in Nigeria and Nigeria is a great country. We share a lot in common as we also practice a Federal System of Government’. He noted however that it can be designed to suit different levels but needs some form of coordination. In furtherance of his response, he said Canada is a country with two official languages and that they have people from all over the planet that make up the country.

The High Commissioner, in his remarks on the economic development of the two countries emphasised that Nigeria and Canada are large producers of grains and for this reason a lot could be done together to achieve a viable economic development that is mutually beneficial. He pledged a stronger agricultural cooperation between the countries that will bring further prosperity.

He promised to let his country know that Nigeria is presently undergoing a transition process with regards to the economic situation of the country. While re-emphasising his pledge to support Nigeria, he assured the SGF that he should always count on Canadian Government for necessary support.

George Akume while thanking the envoy, stressed the commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to the bilateral agreement between the countries to bolster the economic development with a view to reassuring the citizenry. Noting that it may be recalled that in 2022 Nigeria was Canada’s largest bilateral trade partner in Africa, with Canadian imports from Nigeria totalling about $1.7billion mainly on mineral fuels, oils and cocoa.