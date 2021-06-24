FG assures Nigerians of adequate security for unity colleges

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians of adequate security for all the 110 unity colleges across the country.

The Education Minister, Adamu Adamu,who gave the assurance on Thursday at the Federal government college Otobi, Benue State, said, “the safety of our children is a topmost priority to the Government of President Mohammadu Buhari.”

The Minister who spoke through the permanent Secretary of the Ministry,Arc sonny Echono at the commissioning ceremony of critical projects at the college, stated that government will leave no stone unturned in her efforts to ensure the safe recovery of the remaining abducted children of Federal Government College,Birnin Yauri, in kebbi state.

Furthermore, Adamu Adamu assured all Nigerians that the Federal govt is putting in place greater security measures including a complex and sophisticated communication architecture that will make it almost impossible for bandits and other criminal elements to operate so as to safeguard all unity colleges as well as prevent a reoccurence of the Yauri ugly experience.

In a related development,the Minister announced that the Federal Government has approved the full engagement of teachers engaged by the Parent Teachers Associations across unity colleges, otherwise known as PTA teachers.

Adamu Adamu gave indications that the Ministry has already begun the process that will lead to the regularization of the appointments of these teachers.

The engagement of the PTA teachers according to the Minister will be restricted to qualified teachers who meet the new entry requirements into the teaching profession in Nigeria.

Highlights of the ocassion were the commissioning of a 3000 capacity assembly hall, two blocks of classrooms, an ultra modern staff room, a ring road within the school premises, a drainage system, science laboratories, solar street lights, renovated hostels, a guest house and a sports complex among others.

Dignitaries who graced the ocassion include; the Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Chris Adaji, and His Royal Highness,Ada of Otukpo among others.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...