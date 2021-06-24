FG assures Nigerians of adequate security for unity colleges

By Chimezie Godfrey

Federal Government has assured Nigerians of adequate security for all 110 unity colleges across country.

Education Minister, Adamu,who gave assurance on Thursday Federal government college Otobi, Benue State, said, “ safety of our children is a topmost priority to the Government of President Mohammadu Buhari.”

The Minister who spoke through the of the Ministry,Arc sonny Echono the commissioning ceremony of critical the college, stated that government will leave no stone unturned in her efforts to ensure the safe recovery of the remaining children of Federal Government College,Birnin Yauri, in .

Furthermore, Adamu assured all Nigerians that the Federal govt is putting in place security measures including a complex and sophisticated communication architecture that will make it almost impossible for bandits and other elements to operate so as to safeguard all unity colleges as well as prevent a reoccurence of the Yauri ugly experience.

In a related development,the Minister announced that the Federal Government has approved the full of teachers engaged by the Parent Teachers Associations across unity colleges, otherwise known as PTA teachers.

Adamu gave indications that the Ministry has already begun the process that will lead to the regularization of the appointments of these teachers.

The of the PTA teachers according to the Minister will be restricted to qualified teachers who meet the new entry requirements into the teaching profession in Nigeria.

Highlights of the ocassion were the commissioning of a 3000 capacity assembly , two blocks of classrooms, an ultra modern staff room, a ring road within the school premises, a drainage system, science laboratories, solar street lights, renovated hostels, a guest house and a sports complex among others.

Dignitaries who graced the ocassion include; the Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Chris Adaji, and His Royal Highness,Ada of Otukpo among others.

