FG assures ILO of closer collaboration to enhance workers welfare 

The Federal Government has assured the International Labour Organisation(ILO) that it would work closely with the body to enhance the welfare and well-being of workers.

Mr Simon Lalong, Minister of Labour and Employment gave the assurance when the ILO Country Director to Nigeria visited the Minister in his office on Friday in Abuja.

Lalong said that closer collaboration would as well promote the dignity of Labour in line with all Conventions as it is signatory to.

He therefore, commended the support and collaboration of the ILO over the years.

According to him, this is particularly in the areas of capacity-building and partnerships that have made the work environment for Nigerians productive and engaging.

“Under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the ministry of Labour and Employment is very much ready to take the relationship with the ILO to a higher level,” he said.

He however, assured the ILO Country Director that Nigeria would continue to work on the implementation of all the protocols it has ratified.

Lalong added that this is as a way of building confidence within the country and on the international level.

Earlier, Ms Vanessa Phala the ILO Country Director to Nigeria said the visit was to congratulate the minister and the Minister of State on their appointments.

“We want to assure you of our readiness of the Organisation for more collaboration with the Federal Government.

She said the ILO would stay steadfast in ensuring that Nigeria attained the National Employment Policy, effectively deal with the matters of child and forced labour, as well as other issues.

The Country Director also commended Nigeria for being up to date in its reporting system which is noteworthy.

Phala urged the minister to pursue the priorities of job creation, enterprise development, social protection and the establishment of the National Labour Advisory Council.

He added that this would enhance dialogue and minimise industrial disputes through proactive measures.(NAN)

