FG assures farmers of security support

By Ibrahim Ahmad 08061675474

The Federal Government has assured farmers of adequate security to return to their farmlands ahead of this year’s rainy season to boost agricultural activities nationwide.

Minister of State for Defence, Alh. Bello Matawalle, made this known during an interview with journalists in Maradun, Zamafara, on Sunday.

He said forest guards had been deployed to secure farmlands, and modern surveillance technology was being used to monitor and combat criminal activities.

“We are taking all necessary steps to ensure farmers return safely to their farms with full protection from any security threats across the country,” Matawalle stated.

He added that the government plans to develop indigenous defence and warfare systems to address security challenges and potentially supply them to other countries.

Matawalle urged governors to provide logistics support, including accommodation, operational vehicles, and intelligence gathering, to assist in securing rural communities.

He criticised some governors for engaging in blame games rather than supporting Federal Government efforts in addressing insecurity.

He stressed that security is everyone’s responsibility and called for public support for President Bola Tinubu’s combined military and non-military strategies to end criminality nationwide. (NAN)



