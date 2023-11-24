FG assures contractors of prompt payment for waste services

The Federal Government has assured waste contractors of prompt payment of waste services to ensure quality service delivery in Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dr Fred Kpakol, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike on Environment and Waste Management disclosed this on Friday in Abuja.

Kpakol urged the contractors to have a robust relationship with the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to maintain cleanliness in the city.

He told the contractors to continue to be diligent in discharging their duties and not to hide behind delayed payments of wages.

He assured the contractors that Wike respects merits and urged them to display merit in every waste management services they render.

The SSA promised the contractors that all outstanding payments would be paid soon to facilitate their operations.

Mr Ibrahim Babayo, Chairman of the Association of the FCT Solid Waste Cleaning Contractors complained over delayed payments of wages in view of the increments on fuel and diesel prices.

Babayo commended Kpakol for his prompt intervention on the demands of the contractors and promised residents of the FCT effective waste service delivery.

Mr Osi Braimah, Director of AEPB urged the contractors to deliberate on ways to ensure a clean environment in the FCT.

Braimah said that it is paramount to achieve a clean and safe environment in the FCT for residents and foreigners.

By Abigael Joshua(NAN)

