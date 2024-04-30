FG approves salary increase for civil servants 

By Lucy Ogalue

The Federal Government has approved 25 per cent and 35 per cent of salary increase for civil servants on the remaining six Consolidated Salary Structures.

The Head of Press, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Mr Emmanuel Njoku, said this on Tuesday in Abuja.

“The Federal Government has approved an increase of between 25 per cent and 35 per cent in salary increase for Civil Servants on the remaining six Consolidated Salary Structures.

” They include Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS) and Consolidated Police Salary Structure (CONPOSS).

“Others are: Consolidated Para-military Salary Structure (CONPASS).

Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure (CONICCS) and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure (CONAFSS).

“The increases will take effect from January 1,” he said.

According to Njoku, the Federal Government has also approved increases in pension of between 20 per cent and 28 per cent for pensioners on the Defined Benefits Scheme.

He said this was in respect of the above-mentioned six consolidated salary structures and would also take effect from January 1.

He said the move was in line with the provisions of Section 173(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The official recalled that those in the Tertiary Education and Health Sectors had already received their increases.

“This involves Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS) and Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure (CONTISS) for universities.

“For Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, it involves the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Salary Structure (CONPCASS) and Consolidated Tertiary Educational Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS).

” The Health Sector also benefitted through the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health Sector Salary Structure (CONHESS),” Njoku said.(NAN)