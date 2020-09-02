FG approves restructuring of NCAA to improve safety

The Federal Government has approved the restructuring of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to further improve the safety oversight system of the country’s aviation industry.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Nuhu said the approved restructuring was aimed at repositioning the agency for effective and efficient service delivery.

He said this was also to entrench a robust safety oversight system in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards and recommended practices.

The director-general said the restructuring was to enable the regulatory body to resolve the current and emerging challenges facing the industry.

“The restructuring affects the following directorates, which are the major organs of the authority. It has been reduced from nine to six.

“The new and retained directorates are: the Airworthiness Standards (DAWS); Operations, Licencing and Training (DOLT); Air Transport Regulations (DATR; Aerodrome and Airspace Standards (DAAS).

“Others are: the Finance and Accounts (DFA) and the Directorate of Human Resources and Administration (DHR &A).

“On the other hand, the directorates of Consumer Protection and General Aviation have been phased out.

“While the former is merged with DATR, the latter is subsumed under the Directorate of Airworthiness Standards,” he said.

Nuhu said similarly, two new directors have been appointed by the Federal Government to manage DAWS and Operations, Licencing and Training (DOLT).

He said the newly appointed directors who are aviation professionals with several decades of industry experiences in their areas of expertise were Mr Kayode Ajiboye for DAWS and Capt. Elisha Bahago for DOLT. (NAN)