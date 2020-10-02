FG approves reopening of 104 unity colleges Oct. 12

The Federal Government, on Friday directed all the 104 unity colleges across the country to reopen on Oct. 12.
Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, announced the reopening of the schools in Abuja, during a news conference on Friday in Abuja.
He explained that the COVID-19 curve has been flattened.
Adamu urged states and private schools to fix their resumption date in line with the COVID-19 protocols
He said that any schools that failed to comply with the guidelines of and should there be any out break risk closure of their schools.
” Having taken that painful but necessary decision, government has not rested on its oars in the areas of consultation with stakeholders, putting together guidelines for reopening of schools and preparations required of school owners to reopen.
” We have consulted widely with stakeholders in the sector, including the Association of Private School Owners, (APSON), National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Provosts of Colleges of Education, Rectors of Polytechnics, Vice Chancellors of Universities, State governors, our development partners, Honourably Commissioners of Education and relevant international organizations.
” Consequently, after due consultation with the Presidential Committee on COVID-19 ,we have decided that at our 104 Unity Colleges should reopen on the 12th of October 12th, 2020.
” State and Private School owners will work out the modalities for the re-opening of schools under their purview,’ he said.
The Minister however urge School owners to ensure social distancing procedures, develop and display at schools and conduct risk assessment with a view to understanding the gaps in the system.
” I strongly urge school owners to put in place systems that meet the following: safe distancing procedures, develop and display at schools simple context-specific reference protocols on day-to-day actions to be operated in each school.
” Conduct risk assessment with a view to understanding the gaps in the system that can increase the risk of transmission and make recommendations for addressing the gaps.
“Safety and hygiene in all stages and phases of the school reopening process which promote behaviours that reduced spread”
“Establish a staff/students Committee for regular surveillance ,monitoring and enforcement of COVID 19 guidelines,” he added.
The Minister however warned that any school owner that does.not comply with the guidelines and outbreak occurs in the school due to negligence ,risks closure.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government ordered the closure of all schools across the country on the wake of COVID-19 pandemic (NAN)
