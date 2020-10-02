FG approves reopening of 104 unity colleges Oct. 12

The Federal Government, on Friday directed all the 104 unity colleges across the country to reopen on Oct. 12.



Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, announced the reopening of the schools in Abuja, during a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

He explained that the COVID-19 curve has been flattened.

Adamu urged states and private schools to fix their resumption date in line with the COVID-19 protocols

He said that any schools that failed to comply with the guidelines of and should there be any out break risk closure of their schools.