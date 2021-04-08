By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dissolution and reconstitution of the Governing Council of five federal universities in the country.

This is contained in a statement by thePermanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono which was made available to newsmen.

He stated,”President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dissolution and reconstitution of the Governing Council of the University of Ibadan.

“Members of the new Council are as follows: Chief Odigie Oyegun,ChairmanSouth-South, Dr. Masud Kazaure, Member, North West, Comrade Abba Yaro, Member, North Central, Alhaji Abubakar Maikafi, Member, North East, and Hon. Emeka Nwagbo, Member, South East.”

Arc. Echono also revealed that the president has also approved the reconstitution of the governing council of the university of Port Harcourt, among other universities.

“Similarly, Mr. President has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Councils of the Universities of Port Harcourt, Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo, Ile-Ife and the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

“The compositions of the Councils are as follows: University of Port Harcourt,Sen. Andrew Uchendu, ChairmanSouth-South, Mr. Kolo Uzamat, MemberSouth-West, Cdre. D. T. Hinga, MemberNorth-Central, Mohammed Musa MakarfiMember, North-West, and Barr. Ahmed Al-Mustapha, Member, North-East.

“University of Lagos, Chief Dr. Lanre Tejuosho, Chairman, South-West, Dr. Aminu Ahmed, Member, North-West, Dr. Uro Gardner Member, South-South, Chief Chinedu Adindi, Member, South-East, and Comrade Mustafa Salihu, MemberNorth East.

“Obafemi Owolowo University, Ile-Ife, Chief Oscar Udoji, Chairman, South-East, Capt. Bala Jibrin, Member, North-East, Hon. Eugene Odo, Member, South-East, Dr. Lateef Babata, Member, North-Central, and Alh. Saidu Bako, Member, North-West.

“Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Dr. Elias Eddi Courson,Chairman, South-West, Hon. Nelson Alapa, Member, North-Central, Hon. Victor Giadono, Member, South-South, Alh. Bello Dukku, Member North-East, and Mr. Godwin Ananghe, Member, South-South,” he mentioned.

The Perm. Sec. further disclosed that all the five Governing Councils shall be inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu on Monday, 19th April, 2021 at the Auditorium of the National Universities Commission, Aja Nwachukwu House, No. 26, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama District, Abuja at 11:00 a.m.

He stressed that the Vice Chancellors of the affected Universities are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony.

