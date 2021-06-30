FG approves payment of outstanding pension liabilities

The Federal Government has given presidential approval for  payment of pension liabilities under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).


The Head of Corporate Communication at National Pension Commission (PenCom) Mr Peter Aghahowa, said this a statement Abuja on Wednesday.


He said that PenCom was pleased to inform all its stakeholders, particularly retirees of Treasury-funded Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that President Muhammadu Buhari  has approved PenCom’s .


The was on the payment of some critical aspects of the pension liabilities of the Federal Government under the CPS specifically.


Aghahowa said payment of the accrued pension rights was for verified and enrolled retirees of treasury-funded MDAs retired but yet to be paid their benefits and backlog of death benefits due to of deceased employees.


Aghahowa said payment of 2.5 per cent differential the rate of employer pension contribution for Federal Government retirees and employees resulted from increase the minimum pension contribution for employers from 7.5 per cent  to 10 per cent line with Section 4 of the Pension Reform Act, (PRA) 2014.


He said that payments for retirees and employees would begin from July 2014.


Aghahowa said the Federal Government  was expected to continue with the payment of the 10 per cent rate of employer pension contribution for its employees, thus ensuring a remittance of at least 18 per cent monthly (employer 10 per cent and employee 8 per cent) as provided by the PRA 2014.

He said the  funds had already been made available for the settlement of the above stated pension liabilities.


Also, he said that remittance into the various Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of the affected retirees and employees were currently being processed.


Aghahowa said the affected retirees and employees would be notified due course by their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).


“The settlement of the outstanding accrued pension rights of verified and enrolled FGN retirees and compliance with the reviewed rate of pension contributions are significant developments, that have resolved the challenges in these aspects that have lingered since 2014,” he said.


 Aghahowa added that the board and management of the commission reiterated their appreciation to the  president for his untiring support, commitment to the implementation of the CPS and ensuring the welfare of retirees. (NAN)

