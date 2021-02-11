By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Executive Council (NEC) has ratified the National Policy on Ageing for Older Persons in Nigeria.

The approval was given on Wednesday February 10, 2021 at the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The objective of the policy is to have a society where senior citizens are guaranteed security, independence, participation, comprehensive care, self-fulfillment and dignity.

It covers intersecting spectrum of issues and opportunities for older women and men in urban and rural settings, older persons living with disabilities, older migrants, internally displaced older persons, Poor older persons and older persons that are full of vigour contributing to the progress of families, communities and the larger society.

During her presentation, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq stated that the objective of seeking the approval of the Council is to uphold the rights and dignity of seniors by providing an age-friendly environment to maximize their potentials for self-fulfillment.

This she said, will cause a fundamental positive change in perception and attitude about ageing and an inclusive society.

“We seek approval for the Ageing for Older Persons policy to guarantee an improved quality of life for senior citizens in Nigeria and strengthen the traditional support systems for them, to provide the framework for the regulatory mechanism on ageing issues, to guarantee adequate and sustainable income, security and healthy ageing , to ensure that the fundamental human rights of older persons are upheld and protected and to develop a functional data management system for effective research, planning, monitoring and evaluation of ageing programming”.

The development of the policy document on Ageing for Older Persons in Nigeria began in 2018 under the then Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development following the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) which guarantees the rights of every Nigerian.

