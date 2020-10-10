FG approves N7bn for rehabilitation of Cham to Numan road

October 10, 2020



 The Federal Government has approved N7 billion  for the ‘urgent’ rehabilitation of the 46.3km Cham to Numan road.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road, located in Gombe  and Adamawa States, has been in deplorable condition for many years.
Mr Salihu Abubakar,Federal Controller of Works in Adamawa, announced the approval of the amount on Saturday  while inspecting the road.
He said work on the project was  delayed due to insufficient fund, adding that the approval of the fund by the Federal Government was part of palliative to cushion the hardship of transporters and commuters plying the road.
According to him, the work  is coming as a result of the rainy season which halted work on the project, thereby worsening its  already deplorable condition.
He urged travellers using the road to be patient and exercise caution during  the rehabilitation work.
 Mr Xu Hua, Site Manager, CGC Nigeria Limited, the company handling the main construction, attributed the snail speed of the project to non-release of funds.( NAN)
