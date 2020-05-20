FG approves N2b for building FUDMA’s medical school

Share the news













The Federal Government has approved N2 billion for the establishment of a medical school at the Federal University, Dutsin-ma (FUDMA), Katsina State.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Amarya’u Bichi, disclosed this shortly after assuming office.

Bichi said that the building of the medical school had commenced and would be completed within four months.

According to him, the university will admit candidates for medicine and other medical courses in 2021.

He also appealed to the federal government to provide additional funds for the institution to build its teaching hospital, where the students would do practical and internships.

The vice chancellor said that plans were under way to establish Faculties of Engineering, Law and Agriculture in the institution.

Bichi, who acted as vice chancellor between 2017 and 2019, pledged to carry everybody along in the growth and development of the university.

“I want the academic and non-academic staff members to cooperate and work together for our own interests and that of the university.

“As for me, I don’t think anybody had offended me during my tenure as acting vice chancellor twice.

“However, let me use this opportunity to appeal to those who I might have offended and not known to me to please forgive me”, he said.

Bichi thanked the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, for recommending him to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment as the university’s vice chancellor.

The vice chancellor, who holds the traditional title of “Wazirin Malaman Katsina”, appealed for the support of the traditional rulers and the people of the state to enable him take the university to greater heights. (NAN)

