FG approves establishment of ‘Youth House’ to address youth employment

By Franca Ofili

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of ‘Youth House’ in Abuja, an innovative

gathering place to address the needs of young individuals from diverse cultural and social backgrounds.

Mr Ayodele Olawande, the Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Development, said this in Abuja on Tuesday.

Olawande said that “the Green House would be located in all the 774 local government areas’ secretariats.”

According to him, the Youth House, which will serve as a meeting point for young people from diverse backgrounds, will

fulfill a long-standing desire for such a landmark.

He added that “what the president has accomplished is to provide all the youths with another platform for social interaction

and an opportunity to discover their self-identity and passions.

“With the Youth House, many young people will have the chance to effectively showcase their talents and abilities.

“For a long time, various youth stakeholders and groups have been calling for a significant building in the nation’s

capital to function well, but this desire has gone unfulfilled.

“Now, our youth-supporting president has made this a reality, and the youths are grateful.”

He said that detailed organogram and functions of the house would be released in due course.

Olawande said that the goal of the Youth House would be to help the youth develop important life skills such as leadership, teamwork,

cooperation and communication.

“I want to emphasise that the Youth House will not only be in the FCT, but there will also be a Youth Centre in every state,

along with a corresponding youth house to be situated in the secretariats of all the 774 local government areas of the country.

“Although these would not be large structures, they would help to achieve the goal of bringing the government closer to the youth

at every level to promote fairness and enhance the administration’s commitment to implementing youth programmes and policies inclusively.”

According to him, the initiative will involve the Youth House in FCT, the Youth Centre in state capitals, and the Youth Green House in all the council areas,.

“The initiative will be coordinated in partnership with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and private sector players to

facilitate opportunities for all categories of youths,” he said.

Olawande commended the president “for his ongoing support for the youth, as the Renewed Hope Agenda has tangibly benefitted Nigerian

youths, with the president giving priority to youth issues.”(NAN)