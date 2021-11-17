FG approves establishment of Fed. University of Health Sciences, Oturkpo

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, approved establishment of a Federal University of Sciences in Oturkpo, Benue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Council also approved N27.4billion for execution of various projects by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Ministry of Works and Housing.

Addressing State House correspondents at the end of the council meeting, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Adesina, announced the proposed establishment of the Health Sciences University in Oturkpo.

“I just like to announce that a draft bill for the establishment of a Federal University of Health Sciences was approved and is to be cited in Otukpo, Benue State”, he said.

On his part, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said his ministry presented two memoranda, both of which were approved by council.

He said the council approved the appointment of consultants to supervise the ongoing construction of the Bodo-Bonny Highway in Rivers as well as the construction of the Idah-Nsukka Road, linking Kogi and Enugu states, at the cost of N27.067 billion.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Works and Housing, I presented two memoranda to council. The first was to appoint the consultant to undertake the supervision consultancy for the construction of the Bodo-Bonny Road and bridge, which was previously awarded by Council.

“So, we now have a consultant helping to supervise what the contractor is doing.

“The supervision consultancy was awarded at the sum of N895,250,000 to a group called Pearl Consultants.

“The second memorandum was for the award of the contract for the rehabilitation of the Idah-Nsukka road, an 84-kilometre road, linking Kogi and Enugu states, which Council approved for the sum of N26.172 billion, in favour of a joint venture of Messrs. Sajeto Construction and RN Construction,’’ he said.

Also addressing the correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, the Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammed Bello, said his ministry got an approval for the procurement of a light duty towing truck at the cost of N286,302,277.50.

“In today’s council meeting, I presented a memo for the award of contract for the procurement of a light duty towing truck, including a 10ton crane attachment for the Directorate of Road Traffic Services, under the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

“This truck is meant to complement and add to the fleet of vehicles that the directorate has so that it can enhance our activities of towing vehicles.

“This contract has been awarded to a company called CIF Global Services Limited, at a total contract sum of N286,302,277.50, with a completion period of eight weeks,’’ he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said the council approved the repeal of the Immigration and Prison Services Board Act and got the approval for the enactment of the Civil Defense, Corrections, Fire, Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).

“On behalf of the Ministry of Interior, I presented a memo to the Federal Executive Council seeking approval for a bill on how to repeal the Immigration and Prison Services Board Act, Cap 12, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“I equally sought the approval for the enactment of the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire, Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Bill 2021at today’s FEC, and the two prayers were approved,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...