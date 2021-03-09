FG  approves deployment of 6000 soldiers to Zamfara. – Mattawalle

The Federal Government has approved the deployment of additional 6000 Soldiers to Zamfara in an effort to bring lasting peace to the state.


The state governor, Alhaji Bello Mattawalle, made the disclosure on Tuesday in a statewide broadcast on the current security challenges in the state.


The governor also said the federal government had given an ultimatum of two which any recalcitrant bandit repent and peace through the state peace dialogue.


He further warned politicians against  utterances capable of causing setback to the state peace process as government would no longer condone any act of sabotage.


Mattawalle, however, banned the riding of motorcycles in groups and the conveying of two persons on one throughout the state.


The governor also directed that take note to ensure total compliance to the policies.
 (NAN)

