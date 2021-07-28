FG approves creation of 6 zonal offices for NBTE

The Federal Government has approved the establishment of zonal offices for the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in the six geo-political zones of the country.

This is contained in the approval letter by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

The letter was signed by Mr Adeleye Adeoye, Director of Polytechnic and Allied Institutions, Federal Ministry of Education and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Wednesday.

It indicated that the North East Zonal Office would be located at Federal Polytechnic Bauchi and North West Zonal Office to be located at Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, Katsina.

It added that the Zonal Office for South South would be located at Auchi Polytechnic, Edo, while that of South West would be sited at Yaba College of Education Akoka, Lagos State.

South East Zonal Office would be located at Institute of Management and Technology Enugu, while that of North Central would be located at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa,.

NAN reports that the Executive Secretary of the board, Prof. Idris Bugaje, had promised to establish zonal offices to carry out advocacy on skills and interface with industries and other agencies in the zones on skill development.

This, according to him, will significantly help in equipping Nigerian youths with relevant skills. (NAN)

