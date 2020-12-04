FG approves charges on new Lagos-Ibadan rail

The Federal Government has approved charges on the new Lagos-Ibadan rail standard gauge which would begins operations by January, 2021. The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, made the disclosure during the inauguration of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA) in Abuja on Friday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the theme for the 2nd Annual Summit is “Building Sustainable Transport Infrastructure in Nigeria: Opportunities, Innovations and Technologies”. Amaechi said: “I have received the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Lagos/Ibadan rail project by January 2021 which will make Nigerians see the way the standard gauge railway looked like.

“Today I approved the charges on passengers from Lagos to Ibadan, we just transfer how we charged from Abuja to Kaduna. “We charge N3,000 per Economy seat, N5,000 for Business class and N6,000 for First class, the same is applicable to Lagos to Ibadan. “It should have started running by now before Mr President inaugurates it by January.” The minister said that the ministry would collaborate with CIOTA to enable them achieved their objectives. He said that CIOTA role was critical to the growth of transportation in Nigeria, adding that the country had advanced a lot in the area of transportation. Meanwhile, the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA), says the institute has begun the process of making transportation a professional sector in the country.

Dr Bashir Jamoh, the National President and Chairman of Council made this known during the 2nd National Transport Summit, annual general meeting and Governing Council inauguration in Abuja Jamoh said the move was to ensure that the sector achieved the global best standards and practices. The national president said that the institute would draw up a curriculum to keep the professionals abreast of professionalism in the transport sector. The national president said that after getting approval from the Ministry of Education that challenges in the sector would be a resolved.

He said that the Federal Government had invested in modern technology in the sector, adding that there was need to professionally manage transportation business. In her closing remarks, the elected National Publicity Secretary of CIOTA, Mrs Chizoba Anyika, said the new executive would work to professionalise the transport sector. Anyika said this would be achieved through constant training and data management of the sector and work towards empowering members. (NAN)