FG apprehends Nnamdi Kanu, leader of proscribed IPOB – Malami

June 29, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics



The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said  that the self acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has been apprehended by operatives of Nigeria’s security intelligence.Malami announced this on Tuesday in Abuja at a joint  press briefing the Inspector-General of , Mr Usman Alkali.“

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed secessionist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Kanu, has been intercepted through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian Intelligence and Security Services.“He has been brought back to Nigeria, in to continue facing trial after disappearing, while on bail regarding an 11-count charge against .“Recent steps taken by the Federal Government saw to the interception of the fugitive Kanu on Sunday the June 27.“He was standing trial on charge of felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.”Kanu was granted bail in 2017 by Justice Binta Nyako of  the Federal , Abuja but having jumped bail, Nyako, on March 28, 2019, revoked his bail that was granted on health grounds and issued a bench warrant for his arrest.Malami said that  upon jumping bail, Kanu had been accused of engaging in subversive activities that included inciting violence through , radio and online broadcasts against the Nigerian state and institutions.“

Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in Southeastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, para military,   and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities.”Malami said that Kanu had been taken to the Federal to continue his trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kanu was arrested on Oct. 14, 2015 and arraigned by the Federal Government on an    11- count charge  bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony

.Meanwhile there was tight security at the Federal as Kanu was brought to court to continue his trial.In a short proceeding, counsel to the Federal Government, Mr Shuaibu Labaran prayed the court to remand Kanu in custody, a request which the judge, Justice Binta Nyako granted.Nyako adjourned the matter until July 26 and personnel of sneaked Kanu out of the court premises.(NAN)

