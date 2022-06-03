FG appoints Ogbobe D-G Projects Development Institute

The Federal government has appointed Dr Peter Ogbobe as the substantive Director-General of the Projects Development Institute (PRODA) Enugu.

Ogbobe’s appointment is contained in a letter dated May 20, 2022 and signed by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to the President.

According to the statement, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, the appointment takes effect immediately and is a non-renewable 5-year tenure.

Until his appointment, Ogbobe was the Director, Information Communication Technology (ICT) in National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI).

He holds a PhD in Mechatronics Engineering, a Masters degree in Mechanics/production engineering and has 29 publications to his credit in both national and international journals.

Ogbobe is a member, Council for the regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) and American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) among, others.

Ogbobe has also received several awards and held various leadership positions in the past.

PRODA was formerly known as the Research and Production Department of the old Eastern Region.



After the civil war, it was renamed PRODA and enlisted as one of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI).

Shortly after it was renamed, PRODA pioneered the first made-in-Nigeria car, branded PRODA and the low-cost prototype was taken on a road show across the country.

In 2018, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the former Minister of FMSTI, had announced that Nigeria would start the production of pencils with PRODA as the agency responsible for the production. (NAN)

