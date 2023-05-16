FG appoints new NBTI Director-General 

Tolu Aiyegbusi

The Federal Government has appointed Dr Patricia Chukwu as the Director-General / Chief Executive Officer of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI).

Chukwu’s appointment was contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja by NBTI’s Head of Corporate Communications and Media, Reuben Shagu.

According to the Shagu, the appointment of Chukwu took effect from 1st May,2023.

He said: ”Until her appointment Chukwu was the Director of the South East zonal office of the board.

“The new Chief Executive Officer also served as the Pioneer Centre Manager for the Technology Incubation Centre. Nnewi.

“She was also the pioneer Zonal Director, NBTI South East and she championed the establishment of many Institution-based Technology Incubation Centres in tertiary Institutions across the country .”

NAN reports that Chukwu holds a PhD in Agricultural Extension from Ebonyi University and an MSc and PGD in Technology Management from Enugu State University.

Chukwu, who doubles as an expert in Technology Incubation Programme has a first degree in General Agriculture.

She is a member of many Professional bodies, including the National Business Incubators Network of America.

Added to her academic portfolio are 40 research publications and 11 patents. (NAN)