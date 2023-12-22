FG appoints new directors for aviation agencies

Mr Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, on Thursday released a list of new Directors for agencies in the ministry.

A statement by Mr Odutayo Oluseyi, the mministry’s Head of Public Relations and Public Affairs, indicated that Prof. Vincent Obi is Director, Weather Services, at the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, while Prof. Odjugo Akpodiogaga in charge of Research and Training.

Mrs Onyegbule Amarachi is Director of Applied Meteorological Services, Mr Abdulkareem Olayinka, Director, Engineering and Technical Services, Mrs Funke Arowojobe, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection.

Others include Mr Shola Gabriel, Director of Legal Services/Company Secretary, while Mr Nasiru Sani is Director of Human Resources and Administration.

The list also has Alex Yusuf as Director, Finance and Accounts, while Mr Airiohuodion Omonzojie is Director of Corporate Services.

Further details indicated that Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has Mr Balang Godwin, Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Mr Yinka Boboye, Director, Air Transport Regulations, while Capt. Donald Spiff is Director of Operations, Licensing and Training.

Other NCAA directors include Mr Michael Achimugu, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection; Mr Omogo Chinedu, AVSEC Regulations,

Mr Olufemi Odukoya, Finance and Accounts, Mr Victor Goyea, Airworthiness Standards, while Ms Mary Tufany heads is Director, Legal/Company Secretary.

The list also has Anastasia Gbem, Director of Human Resources and Administration; Mr Horatius Egwa, Director of Special Duties, and Mrs Rebecca Aghadinazu, Director of Corporate Services.

The minister listed new directors in the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) as follows: Muonemeh Lotenna, Finance and Accounts; Mr John Tayo, Operations, and Mr Abi Nola Ladi, Human Resources and Administration.

Mrs Ijeoma Ihenachor was appointed Director of Safety Electronic and Engineering Services; Mrs Rita Egbadon, Director of Legal Services/Company Secretary, while Mr Abdulahi Musa is Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection.

Others include Mr Abba Ahmad, Director of Special Duties, and Mr Ibrahim Aliyu, Director of Corporate Services.

New directors were appointed for the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), with Mr Abdulahi Babanya to handle Engineers Services; Mr Odita Francis, Operations while Mr Nwobu Patrick is in charge of Transport and Investigation.

Others are Mr Esosa Remwanatua, Director of Legal Services/Company Secretary; Mr Lawal Abdulmumin, Director of Human Resources; Mrs Bimbo Olawunmi, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection.

Mr Okundaye-Oke Folake is Director, Finance and Accounts while Mr Baro Henry is Director, Corporate Services.

For Nigerian Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr Muniru Abiodun is Director, Engineers Services; Capt. Abdulahi Mahmood, Director, Airport Operations, Mr Ayodele Atiregun, Finance and Accounts, while Mrs Luqman Eniola is Director, Human Resources and Administration.

Mr Igbafe Afegbai is Director of Aviation Services, Mrs Bridget Gold, Legal Services/Company Secretary, Mrs Jensen Asaba, Cooperate Services; Mrs Obiageli Orah, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, while Mr Henry Agbebire is Director of Special Duties.

Others are Mrs Joy Agunbiade, Director of Commercial and Business Development, while Director of Cargo Services is to be appointed shortly.

The statement added that a new Directorate for Cargo Services had been created at the FAAN to tackle issues in that area. (NAN)

By Gabriel Agbeja

