FG appoints national task team on COVID-19 vaccine

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has appointed a National Task Team

on COVID-19 vaccine, tasked with the responsibility to acquire and deploy vaccines in the country.

The information is in a statement signed by Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, the Director of Hospital Services in

the ministry on Tuesday in Abuja.

She noted that members ter of health is the Chairman of the Task Team, while the minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora,

will serve as Alternate Chairman.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency will serve as Secretary and the permanent secretary

in the ministry will serve as a member.