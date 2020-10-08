FG appoints Fanda as NEPZA board chairman

The Federal Government has appointed Alhaji Adamu Fanda, a former member House of Representative from Kano State as Board Chairman of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) with effect from Sept. 26.

The appointment is in a memo with file number FMIT/LEG/1426/17 dated Oct. 6, signed by Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

A statement released by Mr Martins Odeh, the Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA on Thursday in Abuja said Fanda’s appointment was sequel to the ministry’s request.

The request was through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to President Muhammadu Buhari on July 23 for the replacement of Mr Segun Oni who formerly held the position.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba has commended the president for the prompt manner in which Fanda was appointed, adding that the NEPZA team was now complete.

Adesugba said the appointment of the new chairman was indicative of Buhari’s commitment to ensuring that NEPZA got a fresh breath of life.

According to him, Fanda has the requisite exposure, experience and credentials to help in the revitalisation process of the agency.

“I am grateful to the President for the appointment of Alhaji Adamu Fanda as NEPZA board chairman.

“This shows the president’s commitment towards ensuring that the Authority is not hindered in any way while performing its task of growing the economy through free trade zone development.

“We are elated with this development as Fanda’s coming has made our team complete.

“The management and staff of the authority will not hesitate to team up with our new chairman to fast track the impact of free trade zone scheme on the country’s economy,’’ the NEPZA boss said.

Adesugba also expressed delight over the many interventions of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo made to stabilise NEPZA.

He said that the appointment of a new board chairman for the authority was geared toward giving the agency a full operation status.(NAN)