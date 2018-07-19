FG appoints DGs for 3 agencies under Ministry of Mines and Steel...

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three Director-Generals (D-Gs)/Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of three agencies under the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

Mr Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Adekunle said the Director-Generals were appointed for the National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency (NSRMEA), National Metallurgical Development Centre and Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geosciences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Umar Hassan would serve as the D-G/CEO for NSRMEA, Prof. Linus Asuquo for the National Metallurgical Development Centre and Prof. Suleiman Hassan for Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geosciences.

The permanent secretary said the appointments, which were for an initial period of four years, had July 12 as effective date.

He said President Buhari had enjoined the appointees to use their expertise and varied experiences to re-position and reinvigorate the agencies.

Adekunle said the president had called on the appointees to discharge their duties with utmost rectitude and sensitivity to government’s commitment to enhancing mining and steel sector.

He said the call was in recognition of the sector as a major driver of the Federal Government Economic Recovery and Growth Plan. (NAN)