FG appoints Capt Yusuf Muye as DAO

June 10, 2019




The Federal Government has appointed Capt. Mukhtar  Yusuf Muye as the Director of Airport Operations, DAO, of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

A highly trained Commercial and Multi –Engine Instruments Pilot, Capt. Muye has had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Aviation Industry.

Until his recent appointment in the FAAN, he had worked with IRS Airlines as the Chief Pilot.

He takes over the office of DAO which became vacant due to the appointment of the former DAO, Capt. Hamisu Yadudu as Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the Authority.

